CRPF personnel, militant killed in overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A paramilitary head constable and a militant of ISJK, who according to police was involved in killing of CRPF jawan and minor in Anantnag, were killed in an overnight encounter in Malabagh area in Srinagar.

A police official said a joint contingent of police and CRPF men laid siege around Malabagh area near Hazratbal, Srinagar late last evening after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

He said as security personnel launched a search operation, they came under gunfire from militants hiding in the area.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and a CRPF head constable Kuldeep Urwan, 38, critically injured.

The injured CRPF jawan was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries.

The security personnel conducted search operations in the area during the night to look for militants, if any, who might have escaped during the gunfight.

A police spokesman identified the deceased militant as Zahid Dass of ISJK.

Terming his killing as big success for police and CRPF, he said the deceased militant was involved in June 26 attack on CRPF patrol party in Bijbehara, Anantnag in which a CRPF jawan and a 6-year-old boy were killed.

It was the third gunfight in Srinagar in the last three months.