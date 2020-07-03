STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Rajasthan cops sent to lines in Alwar gangrape case; survivor's family alleges negligence

The teenage rape survivor had attempted to die by suicide by jumping into a well on June 18 as she was under a lot of pressure to settle for a compromise and withdraw the case.

Published: 03rd July 2020 01:46 AM

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the case of an alleged gangrape of a minor girl by local youth here, four policemen, including the SHO of the station, Virendra Yadav, have been sent to lines after the father of the rape survivor died under mysterious circumstances. 

While announcing this decision, Paris Deshmukh, the SP of Alwar, said that SI Sajjan Kumar would now hold the charge of the Ramgarh police station.

Shiv Lal Biarwa, the Additional SP of Alwar said that prima facie - there was negligence in this sensitive case which resulted in sending the SHO Virendra Yadac, sub-inspector Ramkishan Bairwa, Assistant SI Kamaldin and Head Constable Hiralal to police lines during the investigation of the case. 

The teenage rape survivor had attempted to die by suicide by jumping into a well on June 18 as she was under a lot of pressure to settle for a compromise between her and the accused's family. After the victim had lodged a complaint at the Ramgarh police station, the alleged laxity from the cops let to delay in police intervention and allowed the accused to pressure the survivor's family. 

While this delayed the registration of the case by two days, the father's body was found hanging from a tree close to their house. 

According to the survivor’s report, she was raped by - Anis Khan - who had been harassing her for over one and a half years. Though the police had registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, the cops had initially arrested the accused only for fear of disturbing peace. As a result, the family of the main accused, Anis Khan, were able to build pressure on the survivor’s family for a compromise and to withdraw the case.

As the compromise was not agreed to, the survivor’s family claimed that the father was killed by the accused.

The victim’s brother has lodged a case of murder against the accused and has alleged that laxity of cops left the accused with enough opportunity to allegedly kill their father who was found hanging from a tree on June 24.

However, when the matter came to prominence, the IG of Jaipur Range was sent to probe the case and the police investigation has gathered new momentum.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP is demanding tough action against the culprits in the case. Paris Deshmukh, the SP of Alwar said "In the case of the rape victim in Ramgarh and the death of her father, we have sent the SHO and four other policemen to police lines due to negligence in performing their duties effectively.’’ 

