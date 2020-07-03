STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa reopens for domestic tourists with restrictions amid COVID-19 spread

While over 250 hotels in Goa have been granted permission to resume operations, as per the guidelines, upon arrival travellers have been asked to go to the tourism kiosk at the respective entry point.

People seen enjoying themselves at Candolim Beach without wearing masks and following social distancing orders in Goa amid coronavirus pandemic

People seen enjoying themselves at Candolim Beach without wearing masks and following social distancing orders in Goa amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| IANS)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic. People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place. Over 250 hotels in Goa have been granted permission to resume operations.

"Central government has allowed hotels to open, we saw that there are certain SOPs that hotel has to comply with. We have asked hotels to follow it. If we feel they have complied with the norms, we will permit them. From today, government has permitted to reopen hotels," said Menino D'Souza, Tourism Director, Goa.

"Till date, 260 hotels have registered with us, we will look into it and will permit them to start the services. Whatever guidelines are adopted by state will be applicable to tourists also," he said.

"Booking of hotel will be checked at entry points, we will then see COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR. If the tourist does not have the test report he will be asked to go for a test and will be kept in isolation centre till then," he added.

As per the guidelines, upon arrival travellers have been asked to go to the tourism kiosk at the respective entry point. "All tourists will undergo a basic screening through a thermal gun." "Get your mandatory documents checked at the tourism kiosk. Your swab sample will be collected at the state entry point," the guidelines read.

