STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICMR's August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine akin to 'military diktat': Experts

While virologist Dr T Jacob John stressed that the move will make India a “laughing stock”, researcher at MGIMS, Wardha, Dr S P Kalantri said that vaccine development takes month to years.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ​Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The order issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to 12 hospitals to prepare Covid-19 vaccine by August 15 could be the first instance of a deadline being set for a vaccine launch globally.

Several virologists, epidemiologists, and health experts this reporter spoke to compared the letter to a “military diktat.”

The letter, sent by ICMR director-general Dr. Balram Bhargava on Thursday, to 12 hospitals in 10 states said that subject enrolment for the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, should be completed by July 7 as the government is looking to launch it for the public by Independence Day.

It also said that ethical committees of the hospitals should grant immediate permission to the trials and “non-compliance will be viewed very seriously.”

Experts said this letter could cause unprecedented dent to ICMR’s reputation of conducting, promoting and monitoring high-quality medical research built over decades.

“Science is about the pursuit of truth and researchers cannot be forced to produce biased evidence in order to please their political masters but that is exactly what this diktat is asking them to do,” said one of the country’s most well-known virologists Dr. T Jacob John who has been associated with Christian Medical College, Vellore, for long.

“It means the government agency has passed the judgment that the vaccine is safe and effective even without a single human being has got the jab yet.”

Dr. John also stressed that the move will make India a “laughing stock” worldwide.

Researcher and senior doctor at MGIMS, Wardha, Dr. S P Kalantri pointed out that vaccine development takes months to years.

“It's simply not possible to judge a vaccine in weeks as safety and efficacy of a formulation can be assessed only over a period of time,” he said. “I do not understand how the ICMR is expecting hospitals to enroll subjects within 3-4 days when there is so much concern and anxiety about the disease. It could even lead to unethical practices under enormous pressures by researchers at chosen sites.”

And it's not only independent researchers who seem worried, some of the principal investigators chosen for the project too are uncomfortable with the timeline and language in the letter.

“I found the content and language of the directive beyond bizarre,” said a principal investigator named in the letter. “There is an established scientific protocol to carry out clinical trials of drugs and vaccines—I am shocked how ICMR has side-lined its own guidelines so brazenly,” he said.

A senior virologist attached with the government said that the “pace of the development is impossible and the whole approach to research is unethical.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR COVID vaccine Bharat Biotech National Institute of Virology corona vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp