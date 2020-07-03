STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE, NEET: Panel to suggest dates

Committee under NTA head will recommend today if the tests should be deferred further

Published: 03rd July 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid rising demands that the nationwide entrance examinations for engineering and medical colleges scheduled later this month be further postponed, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has asked a panel under the National Testing Agency director general to submit its recommendations by Friday.

As per an announcement made in May, the Centre had said that Joint Entrance Examination (Main) that acts as a gateway to engineering colleges across India, including the IITs, will be held between July 18 and July 23. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to medical and dental colleges had been shifted to July 26. Both these tests are conducted by the NTA under the HRD ministry.

Given the unabated rise in the Covid-19 cases in most parts of the country, thousands of students, parents and student groups have expressed concerns over the risk factor if the candidates are forced to appear in the exams. “We have received a number of requests saying the test dates be deferred further. We understand the concern students and parents have,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Thursday.

He added that the committee under the NTA DG has been deliberating over the issue and will submit the final suggestions by Friday. Sources in the ministry said Nishank had also met Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the issue last week. “Both these examinations are likely to be deferred again as it looks difficult to manage and ensure adequate physical distance when lakhs of students across thousands of examination centres will write the tests,” said an official.

“These delays in examinations will badly derail admission processes but that looks inevitable in the current scenario.” Due to delay in JEE (Main), the schedule for JEE (Advanced) organised by the IITs has also not been planned yet. Last week, the Centre had announced that the pending CBSE Class X and XII exams were being cancelled and an alternative scoring system was adopted. It, however, said optional exams for class XII could be held later, when conducive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp