Kin allege patient beaten to death by hospital staff in Aligarh after failing to pay Rs 4,000

ALIGARH: The relatives of a patient have alleged that they were thrashed by a hospital's staff after they were unable to pay Rs 4,000 to the hospital. The patient got injured and died during the scuffle, the kin claimed.

"This incident occurred on July 2 at NB Hospital here. The patient came here for some treatment. An argument took place with the hospital's staff over payment. The relatives have claimed that the patient died due to the scuffle. The station in-charge has been directed to file an FIR in this matter," said Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh City.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the incident has been caught on the CCTV camera, police said. "We paid the bill of Rs 3,700 but they demanded Rs 4,000 more, claiming it to be an entry fee. The hospital staff told us to get the ultrasound done first following which the remaining payment was to be told by them," said the deceased's nephew.

"The doctor prescribed medicines worth Rs 5,000. They told that around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 would be required daily following which I told them that I will not be able to spend so much. I asked them to take the amount needed for the medicines and let us go," he added.

He alleged that the hospital staff later asked them to pay Rs 4,000 more for entering the hospital. "I told them that I will not be able to pay this amount. Later one of the staffer came outside and made me wait for 15-20 minutes. He was not letting me go following which I pushed him away and a scuffle took place. Later around four to five people thrashed us with sticks. My uncle received injuries following which he passed away," the nephew of the victim said.