STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mission 2022: Chorus for Priyanka Gandhi as UP CM candidate grows within Congress

Priyanka, the general secretary in charge of Eastern UP, has been quite vocal on social media against the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Published: 03rd July 2020 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

CNEW DELHI:  With reports of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shifting base to Lucknow, some leaders believe that she should be declared party’s CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh. The reports of Priyanka’s expected move emerged after Centre asked her to vacate a bungalow at Lodhi Estate in Delhi within a month. 

Priyanka, the general secretary in charge of Eastern UP, has been quite vocal on social media against the Yogi Adityanath-led government. She has been targeting the BJP government over various issues including poor law and order, rising crime against women and misgovernance. She has also attacked the state government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.    

“The path for a national revival of the Congress is via Uttar Pradesh. The clearest statement of intent will be to declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress in UP,” tweeted Congress MP Karti P Chidamabaram.

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek K Tankha said that Yogi government will now know what it means to have a strong opposition. UP party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the state unit would want her to stay in Lucknow but the final decision will be taken by her. 

According to her team members, Priyanka was already thinking of shifting base to Lucknow ahead of the 2022 UP elections. “The house of party leader Sheila Kaul has already been renovated for her. She has stayed there during her previous visits to Lucknow,” they said.

When asked about the possibility of her shifting base, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “She will take appropriate steps. The powers in UP are unnerved at her persistent and fearless crusading for matters concerning the common man. If they think she will be deterred by this, they have completely misjudged her and the Congress party.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp