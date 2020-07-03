STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET postponed to Sept 13 in view of COVID-19, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1-6: HRD Ministry

The government also announced that JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of technology will be held on September 27.

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following demands of thousands of students and their guardians, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has decided to further defer the crucial engineering and medical competitive entrance examinations - JEE (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- this year.

The new dates for JEE (Main) are between September 1 and 6 and NEET, the admission test for medical and dental colleges, will now be held on September 13.

The government also announced that JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of technology will be held on September 27.

As per the schedule announced in May, JEE (Main) was to be held between July 18-23 while the NEET was planned for July 26.

The latest decision, however, has been taken keeping in mind the safety of lakhs of students in view of the prevailing Covid 19 outbreak situation, said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

The announcement by the ministry came following recommendations by a panel under the National Testing Agency director general, Vineet Joshi.

It is the NTA under the HRD ministry that will organise JEE (Main) and NEET while JEE (Advanced) will be conducted by IITs directly.

Following the fresh announcements, a final decision is now expected on final year university examinations even as a panel formed by the University Grants Commission has recommended cancelling the exams and assigning marks based on previous semesters and internal assessments.

The government has already declared that the remaining CBSE class X and XII examinations are also being cancelled and an alternative scoring system is being adopted.

The ministry has however said that optional examinations for class XII students could be held later if the Covid 19 situation gets better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET NEET entrance exams NEET exams JEE JEE entrance exams JEE exams
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp