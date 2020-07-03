Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Shopkeepers to display Covid negative report

The Bandipora district administration will allow only shopkeepers, who test negative for coronavirus and attend mandatory training on Covid-19, to operate their business establishments. Of the 7695 Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Bandipora has 294 cases. The shopkeepers have been directed to display their negative test reports and certificate of having attended the Covid-19 training at the entry of their shop. Shops in the district will operate on alternate days with those located on right (east side) opening on one day and shops on the left (west side) on the other. Shops shall remain closed on Sundays and the business hours shall be from 9 am to 5 pm.

72% Covid-19 deaths in Kashmir are male

About 72 per cent of Covid-19 casualties in Kashmir are men, the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) said. 88 people have died in Kashmir till June 30 due to the pandemic including 63 men and 25 women, informed DAK president Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan. He said the gender disparity in death could be biological or behavioral. Being male is as much a risk factor for Covid as being old, he added. Dr Nisar also added that 70 per cent of the male victims were above 60 years of age with the average age at 62. Dr Nisar said 86 per cent of male victims had pre-existing conditions- high blood pressure (18), diabetes (10), chronic lung disease (8), cardiovascular disease (6), cancer (4), chronic kidney disease (4), brain haemorrhage (2), chronic liver disease (1) and hematological condition (1).

DA case: ACB arrests former SICOP MD

Bhupinder Singh Dua, the former Managing Director (MD) of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP), was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case. Dua has amassed massive wealth and raised several assets in his own and family members’ name. Dua had acquired these assets with money earned through corrupt practices during his stint in SICOP in various capacities, he said. ACB had recovered 1.834 kg gold, 1.470 kg silver, and about

`10 lakh in cash in a search conducted at his premises on October 14 last year.

Developmental activities restart in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir has restarted developmental activities with about 4,000 km of roads to be black-topped this financial year. All such activities were halted after enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown in March. However, with the lockdown being lifted, the administration has re-started developmental projects. Officials said block-topping of 400 km of roads has already been done and work will be completed ahead of schedule. The developmental projects in Valley have been badly hit after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state by Centre on August 5 last year.

