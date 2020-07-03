Two close aides of criminal Vikas Dubey killed in second face-off with UP Police

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hours after the police operation against dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey in which eight personnel lost their lives in Bikru village of Chaubepur, Kanpur Thursday midnight, two criminals who were related to Dubey, were killed in a second encounter.

The neutralised criminals were later identified as Atul Dubey and Prem Prakash Pandey. However, three others fled the spot, which is some six kilometers away from the previous encounter area.

Two cops were injured in the face-off.

As per local sources, Atul is claimed to be a close relative of Dubey, and Prem Prakash Pandey is said to be Dubey's maternal uncle.

According to IG Kanpur Mohti Agarwal, the police recovered a pistol from the criminals killed after the second encounter. A rifle was also recovered.

Meanwhile, ADG, Law & Order, Prashant Kumar, who arrived at the spot on Friday morning, was supervising the operations and investigation into the incident which claimed the lives of eight police officials.

STF has laid a seize in the Bikru village and intense combing operation was on in Kanpur district and those adjoining it.

While the authorities accepted failure of police intelligence system, a high-level probe was ordered into the botched up encounter of Dubey.

Sources also claimed tha Dubey had been earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party and his wife Richa had won the election of Zila Panchayat as SP candidate in 2015.

