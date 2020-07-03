STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt provides security to Mulayam's daughter-in-law, triggers speculation

Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, was last month provided 'Y' category security by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 03rd July 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The security cover ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has triggered murmurs over her proximity to the ruling BJP, a suggestion she denies.

Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, was last month provided 'Y' category security by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

It triggered speculation that she may be preparing to switch sides ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Her brother-in-law and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav saw a Bharatiya Janata Party plot in the development.

"Providing her security is 500 per cent BJP's trick," he said in a newspaper interview, which he shared over social media.

When asked if she is still with the SP, Aparna Yadav told PTI, "Yes, I joined the party in 2016 on the directions of 'netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and am very much a primary member of the party."

But she also criticised her own party.

"There is lack of discipline in the SP. Party workers should know the party constitution, SP's ideology and about socialism.'Netaji' always talked about discipline in the party. What is the place of women in the party now?" she said.

"The old guard has changed in the party and the new one should take care of it. He must be working on it," she said, referring to the power shift in the family from Mulayam Singh Yadav to son Akhilesh Yadav.

The woman rights activist also defended her praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"I am a citizen of the country and say whatever I feel is correct," she said.

"Not just me, the entire world is praising him for announcing the lockdown. The opposition should say what else could have been done. Criticising anyone is easy but there should be appreciation of the good work too," she added.

She also appreciated Adityanath's work during the pandemic.

"How many opposition leaders have visited community kitchens? Who is stopping them? They should also come out of their homes and do the same," she said.

She dismissed the speculation triggered by her getting the 'Y' category security.

"I am in public service and do my work in a transparent manner. I got the security, which is provided only after a threat assessment by the state security headquarters," she said.

Asked about the security given to the SP patriarch daughter-in-law, a BJP leader said, "It's a government decision. There is no politics in it. There is a procedure for giving or withdrawing security."

The Yadav 'bahu' had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly elections for the Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Asked if she will fight again in 2022 as an SP candidate, she said, "The seat has a very special place in my heart. I am doing my work and if the party gives me the chance, I will certainly fight from there."

But she was non-committal when asked if she would consider contesting on behalf of the BJP or any other party if the SP does not field her. It will happen when it does, she replied. "Samay aayega to ho jayega."

But, she added, this is not her current focus. "Our priority at present is the health of 'netaji', so that we can have his blessings," she said.

On the rift in the Yadav clan, she said, "We all want that the family remains one. I think all will be well in the days to come."

"Both 'chachaji' (Shivpal Yadav) and 'bhaiya' (Akhilesh Yadav) have to decide the future course of action as both of them are seasoned enough," she said.

'Bhaiya' still loves and respects him," she said, when asked about Akhilesh Yadav's announcement on leaving the Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah for uncle Shivpal Yadav in the 2022 polls.

She said she will do whatever she can to unite the family.

"Chhotey hain, daant bhi diye jaatey hain" (Being the youngest, at times I get scolded also)," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav Y category security BJP government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp