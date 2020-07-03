STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US technology giant Microsoft to open centre in Noida with 4,000 employees

The Noida centre will be the third major campus of the company in India, after its two centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the first in the north.

Published: 03rd July 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: US technology giant Microsoft is ready to open its maiden North India technology hub with 4,000 employees in Noida.

Sources said the decision to open a campus was taken at a virtual meeting between UP MSME & Export Promotion Minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Microsoft India Managing Director and Corporate Vice-President Rajiv Kumar on Monday.

“With Microsoft setting up a campus in UP, Noida and Greater Noida will become a major hub for electronics and IT in the country,” Singh said in the context of the Tata Consultancy Service also seting up a campus in the area. Tech giant Wipro already has a campus there.

The Noida centre will be the third major campus of the company in India, after its two centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the first in the north. The Hyderabad centre has 5,000 employees while the hub in Bengaluru has 2,000 members. 

With Microsoft, one of the biggest global corporations, opening shop in the state, other sectors would also be drawn towards UP, Singh said. The minister told Microsoft that the state government had adequate land for the project. He also invited the team to visit the site.Microsoft, however, did not comment on the  UP government’s announcement.

Claiming it to be a major boost to the state’s efforts to position UP as a major investment destination, Singh said the government would leave no stone unturned in assisting Microsoft and similar amenities would be provided to other investors.

The UP government has a plan to set up an electronic manufacturing park near the proposed international airport at Jewar (Greater Noida) and is expecting big-ticket investments in the future.

With the easing of restrictions after the lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has been making concerted efforts to draw global companies planning to withdraw from China following the Covid-19 outbreak to the state.

Keeping this in mind, Singh and Industries Minister Satish Mahana interacted with representatives of leading firms and industry chambers based out of several countries, including South Korea. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Microsoft
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp