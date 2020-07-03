STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

You gave a befitting reply, PM Modi tells soldiers injured in Galwan clash

Interacting with the injured personnel at an army hospital in Leh, he said their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi interacting with an injured jawan in army hospital, Leh.

PM Narendra Modi interacting with an injured jawan in army hospital, Leh. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply and their valour and the blood they have shed will inspire people for a long time to come.

Interacting with them at an army hospital here during his visit, Modi said the world is discussing that India's brave soldiers have shown valour before "such powers".

The world, he said, is eager to know about the young men, their sacrifice, their training and their excellent level of commitment.

"The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers. Modi said since the soldiers are confined to hospital due to injuries, perhaps they are not fully aware that 130 crore Indians feel proud of them.

"Your valour and courage are encouraging the new generation. Your valour and the blood you have shed will inspire the youth and the citizens for a long time to come," he said in his address which lasted a little over four minutes.

Stressing that India should become self-reliant, he said the country has neither bowed before any power of the world nor will it ever do so.

The prime minister said he came to Ladakh to meet the soldiers, to touch them and to carry back the energy and inspiration from the interaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Galwan valley clash Narendra Modi India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp