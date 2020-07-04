STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

9 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Dantewada

In Dantewada, seven ultras surrendered after being impressed by 'Lon Varratu' (return to your village) campaign launched by local police.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Nine Naxals, including four with total reward of Rs 16 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, police said on Saturday.

Two of them laid down arms in Bijapur while seven did so in Dantewada, an official said.

"Makdam Deva (36), who surrendered in Bijapur, was an active member of Jagargunda-Basaguda area committee. He joined the outlawed outfit in 1995, and had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

"Deva was involved in several attacks on police teams, including the Basaguda attack wherein two security personnel were killed, as well as murder of civilians in the area," he added.

In his statement, Deva said he was disappointed as he was denied promotion in the outfit and due to discrimination by senior leaders from other states against those who are from Chhattisgarh, the IG said.

Woman ultra Sumitra Chepa, who returned to her village last month after she was asked to leave a Naxal camp on June 12 as she showed flu-like symptoms and ultras thought she had contracted coronavirus, also surrendered in Bijapur, he said.

"Chepa was active as section commander of Maoists PLGA battalion no. 1 and was involved in attacks in Sukma, including the 2014 Kasalpad attack in which 15 policemen were killed, and Pidmel attack in 2015 wherein three policemen had lost their lives. She carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head," he said.

"Her coronavirus test report is negative, but she is suffering from tuberculosis and is being provided treatment at Bijapur district hospital," he added.

In Dantewada, seven ultras surrendered after being impressed by 'Lon Varratu' (return to your village) campaign launched by local police, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Among them, a woman cadre identified as Hadme Mandavi (20), a member of military platoon no. 26, and Lakhma Mandavi (26), a janmilitia commander, were carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on their heads respectively, he added.

The rest are lower rung members of the outfit, he added.

Under the initiative, called 'lon varratu' in the local Gondi dialect, posters of Naxals are being pasted asking them to return to the mainstream, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxals Bijapur Dantewada
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp