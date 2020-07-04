STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID ravages human lives, Buddha's message serves like beacon: President Ram Nath Kovind

In modern times, two exceptionally great Indians, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, found inspiration in the words of the Buddha, he said.

Published: 04th July 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus pandemic ravages human lives and economies across the world, Lord Buddha's message of shunning vices like hatred and violence to find happiness serves like a beacon, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

"We all know that the moment the virulence of coronavirus slows down, we have a far more serious challenge of climate change before us," he said at a virtual event organised by the International Buddhist Confederation at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind said the world seems full of suffering, in short term as well as in long term.

"There are many stories of kings and affluent people suffering from acute depression who took refuge in Buddha to escape cruelties of life," the president said.

He said the life of Buddha challenges earlier convictions as he believed in finding deliverance from suffering in the midst of this imperfect world.

"Today, as the pandemic ravages human lives and economies across the globe, Buddha's message serves like a beacon. He advised people to shun greed, hatred, violence, jealousy and many other vices to find happiness.

"Contrast this message with the hankering of an unrepentant mankind indulging in the same old violence and degradation of nature," Kovind said.

The President said that India is proud of being the land of the origin of 'Dhamma'.

"In India, we see Buddhism as a fresh expression of the sublime truth," he said at the event organised on the occasion of the Dharma Chakra Diwas.

Kovind said Lord Buddha's enlightenment and subsequent preaching by him for over four decades were in line with India's tradition of respect for intellectual liberalism and spiritual diversity.

In modern times, two exceptionally great Indians, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, found inspiration in the words of the Buddha and went on to shape the destiny of the nation, he said.

"Following in their footsteps, we should strive to hear the call of the Buddha, to respond to his invitation to walk the noble path," the president said.

The International Buddhist Confederation or IBC, with its presence in 36 countries, is holding the celebrations around the world.

"We, however, are in the midst of a virulent pandemic that has overwhelmed the entire humanity. Perhaps no part of the world remains untouched by this calamity that adversely affects every individual. As a precaution, we have to follow certain discipline and maintain physical distance," he said.

The IBC is, therefore, holding the events virtually, Kovind said, adding that such an effort is praiseworthy, because this makes it possible for a far larger number of people, from all corners of the world, to participate in them.

"The world has suffered much this year, and I sincerely wish that this sacred day heralds a new ray of hope and grants a glimpse of happiness. I also pray that it lights the lamp of wisdom in the heart of everyone," the President concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddha coronavirus President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp