Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces 4 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of lightning strike victims

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the eight people who lost their lives due to lightning strike in the state on Friday.

The strike claimed the lives of three people in Samastipur, two in Lakhisarai, one each in Gaya, Banka and Jamui.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the eight people who lost their lives in the state due to lightning today," the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Last week, over 90 people were killed due to thunderstorm and lightning strike in Bihar.