Bihar legislative council chairman, his family, PA tests positive for COVID-19; CM sends sample for test

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Acting chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, his wife, son and the PA, and 13 Muzaffarpur doctors were among 349 others, who tested positive with the infection of Covid-19 on Saturday.

As soon as the Covid 19 test reports of the council chairman and his family members came out as positive, panic prevailed in the political circles of Patna as Singh had administrated an oath to the newly-elected nine MLCs just four days ago in the council.

According to Health Department sources, all the infected members of the chairman's family including him and his PA, have been admitted at Patna AIIMS.

Sources said that when the chairman was administering the oath to the nine MLCs, both CM Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were sitting just beside him on both sides among other official dignatories.

CM Nitish Kumar has given his samples for COVID testing. Similarly, swab samples of many other staffs and close officials who works at the CM's house and offices have been taken for testing.

The chairman had developed symptoms - cough and mild fever three days ago after which his and his family members' samples including his PA's were collected and sent to test for the viral infection.

All of which tested positive.

Besides them, 13 doctors, working in Muzaffarpur-based clinics, were tested positive for covid.

According to an official letter of the Muzaffarpur civil surgeon, issued on Friday evening, the doctors who have been tested positive have been working with the Kejriwal hospital, the Satya Sai hospital, the Prashant Hospital, Dr Arohi clinic, the Swastik Hospital, Dr Vijay K Singh's clinic, Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta's clinic, the RN memorial hospital and the Mishra speciality hospital.

The managers of all these hospitals and clinics have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests on all staff members and doctors immediately.

The district health administration has also directed these medical establishments to provide the lists of patients admitted at present urgently to conduct COVID tests in order to break the chain, if any.

All the concerned medical clinics and hospitals are being sanitized and admitted patients are made to maintain social distancing until further orders.

"No new patient has been allowed to be admitted in any one of these clinics or hospitals," Muzaffarpur district administration spokesperson Kamal Kumar confirmed.