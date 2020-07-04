STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar legislative council chairman, his family, PA tests positive for COVID-19; CM sends sample for test

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's COVID-19 test sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples of many other staffs and close officials who works at the CM's house and offices have been taken for testing.

Swab samples of many other staffs and close officials who works at the CM's house and offices have been taken for testing. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Acting chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, his wife, son and the PA, and 13 Muzaffarpur doctors were among 349 others, who tested positive with the infection of Covid-19 on Saturday.

As soon as the Covid 19 test reports of the council chairman and his family members came out as positive, panic prevailed in the political circles of Patna as Singh had administrated an oath to the newly-elected nine MLCs just four days ago in the council.

According to Health Department sources, all the infected members of the chairman's family including him and his PA, have been admitted at Patna AIIMS.

Sources said that when the chairman was administering the oath to the nine MLCs, both CM Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were sitting just beside him on both sides among other official dignatories. 

CM Nitish Kumar has given his samples for COVID testing. Similarly, swab samples of many other staffs and close officials who works at the CM's house and offices have been taken for testing.

The chairman had developed symptoms - cough and mild fever three days ago after which his and his family members' samples including his PA's were collected and sent to test for the viral infection. 

All of which tested positive. 

Besides them, 13 doctors, working in Muzaffarpur-based clinics, were tested positive for covid.

According to an official letter of the Muzaffarpur civil surgeon, issued on Friday evening, the doctors who have been tested positive have been working with the Kejriwal hospital, the Satya Sai hospital, the Prashant Hospital, Dr Arohi clinic, the Swastik Hospital, Dr Vijay K Singh's clinic, Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta's clinic, the RN memorial hospital and the Mishra speciality hospital.

The managers of all these hospitals and clinics have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests on all staff members and doctors immediately.

The district health administration has also directed these medical establishments to provide the lists of  patients admitted at present urgently to conduct COVID tests in order to break the chain, if any.

All the concerned medical clinics and hospitals are being sanitized and admitted patients are made to maintain social distancing until further orders.

"No new patient has been allowed to be admitted in any one of these clinics or hospitals," Muzaffarpur district administration spokesperson Kamal Kumar confirmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar coronavirus Nitish Kumar coronavirus test Bihar CM coronavirus test COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Nitish Kumar
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp