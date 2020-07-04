Cancer patients, transplant recipients not eligible for home isolation: Revised norms by Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer and HIV, and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to revised guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

As per the revised norms issued by the Delhi health department, elderly people aged 60 and above, and having co-morbidities, can go for home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer. The patient should also download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and keep it active all the time, it said.

The Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi said the revised guidelines on home isolation of very mildly symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic patients supersede the order issued earlier. The DGHS has also directed the district authorities to ensure that every COVID-19 patient who is home isolated has a pulse oximeter.

A pulse oximeter is a small, lightweight device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body.



For a patient to be eligible for home isolation, the person should be clinically assigned by a treating doctor as very mildly symptomatic or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, as per the guidelines. Such patients should have the requisite facility at home for self-isolation and also for quarantining of family members, it said.

