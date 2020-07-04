Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Chandigarh set for traffic e-challan system

The Chandigarh Police is contemplating to launch the e-challaning system in the city. This system would allow violators to pay traffic fines on the spot. After the introduction of the system, violators will no longer need to visit the Traffic Lines in Sector 29 to pay the penalties. Under the system, traffic police will be given e-challaning machines. These gadgets will have the history of previous challans of the offender along with the payment status of any dues. Violators will be able to pay the fine on the spot using debit or credit cards. However, it will not cover fines related to non-compoundable offenses such as drink driving.

Sale of bottled thinners banned for 60 days

The Chandigarh Administration has imposed a ban on production and sale of bottled correction fluid and bottled thinners of any chemical composition, both for ink erasing purposes and for nail polish removers from July 3 to August 31. Any breach of the order will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The order in this regard was issued by the District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar. He ordered that the sale and production of bottled correction fluid and bottled thinners were prohibited within the jurisdiction of the Union Territory for 60 days. This order shall come into force from zero hours on 03.07.2020 and shall be effective for a period of 60 days up-to and including 31.08.2020. Thinners will be allowed only in pen and similar devices.

Chandigarh best in Covid recovery rate

Chandigarh tops the list of states and Union Territories with the best Covid-19 recovery rate in India, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Covid recovery rate in Chandigarh is 86.4 per cent while the national recovery rate stood at 59.52 per cent. The city has recorded 450 cases till Thursday evening out of which 389 have recovered. 6 people have died due to Covid-19 in the city, according to official data. There are only 55 active cases now. So far, Chandigarh has tested 7,938 samples for Covid survey.

Register your pet dog, or shell out Rs 5,000 fine

People will now have to pay 10-time more for not getting their pet dogs registered in the city. The penalty for not getting pet dogs registered was raised from existing Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The UT issued a notification in this regard. The registration fee was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 500. If a dog defecates at a public place, the owner shall have to arrange for its cleaning. Any pet dog straying at large will be seized. If the dog is detained the owner will have to pay the maintenance charges of Rs 1,000 per day. As per the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, dog owners must register each pet at the Municipal Corporation office once the canine is four months old.

