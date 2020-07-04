STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Rajya Sabha plans staggered seating, virtual participation in monsoon session

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is planning staggered seating arrangements for MPs in conformity with the physical distancing norm during the upcoming monsoon session.

Published: 04th July 2020

Rajya Sabha

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is planning staggered seating arrangements for MPs in conformity with the physical distancing norm during the upcoming monsoon session.

Sources said the broad position is to enable seating of members of Rajya Sabha in the chamber and the galleries of the House in conformity with physical distancing and to enable virtual participation of other members from either the Central Hall or Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House premises.

The chamber and the galleries of Rajya Sabha can accommodate 127 members while adhering to the physical distancing norm. All the galleries, except the media gallery, would be utilized for seating the members.

The Centre is planning to hold the monsoon session by August-end or early September.Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday held discussions on various options during the session. 

Limited virtual participation is being considered in view of the capacity constraints of NIC at present. Naidu reiterated the need to upscale capacities for larger virtual Parliament.

