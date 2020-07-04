STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after IAS reshuffle, Rajasthan government transfers 66 IPS officers

As per the order issued by the department of personnel, 35 Superintendent of Police rank officers have also been transferred.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred/redesignated 66 IPS officers. The government had transferred 103 IAS officers on Thursday.

Senior IPS officer M L Lather who was Director General (Law and Order) has been appointed as DG (Crime Branch) while B L Soni who was holding DG (Crime Branch) post has been appointed as DG (Jail).

Among the ADGP rank officers, Anil Paliwal has been appointed in Police Personnel department, Ashok Kumar Rathore in ATS and SOG, Prashakha Mathur in Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, Biju George in Vigilance department, Govind Gupta in Recruitment and Promotion Board and Hemant Priyadarshi in Reconstitution and Rules wing of Rajasthan police.

As per the order issued by the department of personnel, 35 superintendent of police (SP) rank officers have also been transferred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan government Rajasthan IPS officers Rajasthan IPS transfer Rajasthan IAS transfer Rajasthan IAS officers
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp