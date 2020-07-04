Delhi-based institute claims to 'cure' COVID-19 through cosmic sound therapy

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The Human Energy Research Centre — an organisation based on Public-Private Engagement model — in the national capital has claimed to have found a way to cure the COVID-19 by using an extraordinary sound therapy, electro-frequency vibration.

The therapy, developed by Dr Ramesh Vaish, Ikwan Onwuka and Dr Harsh Rastogi, is claimed to be based on the principle derived from the ancient Vedic philosophy that the entire universe is eternally in a state of subtle vibrations called cosmic sound. Combining this knowledge with the principles of quantum theory applicable to a wave, the experts developed three sound waves.

Vibrational frequencies of coronavirus and two enzymes were decoded, and since each of them have different frequencies, the three sound waves have been designed to deal with each of them.

“This sound therapy is completely harmless, drug-free and does not have any side-effects. There is a lot of physics involved in this technique; it is not a medical process. The sound waves will attack the virus and create resonance. The virus, which has a protein cell layer, starts vibrating and therefore the chemical bond breaks down. The virus cannot sustain beyond a certain energy level,” said Dr Vaish.

A trial was conducted in May on some symptomatic patients in home isolation, who volunteered for it. Along with the therapy, the patients continued their medicinal routine. According to Dr Vaish, the patients showed improvement within days.

“After promising results, we pitched the idea to some hospitals to implement it on interested patients. Some private hospitals have agreed and one is likely to start it in two days,” he said.

The researches claimed that since this therapy doesn’t involve any medical treatment and was to be provided to patients on voluntary basis, any approval from a regulatory authority wasn’t required.

However, they claimed to have informed the Delhi government and received a go-ahead from health minister Satyendar Jain.

During the hour-long therapy, the patients are made to listen three different sounds — including Gayatri Mantra and Maha Mrityunjay Mantra — stage-wise. Each stage has a duration of seven minutes and there’s a gap of five minutes between each stage. Four to six sessions in a span of two-three days are required to complete the course.

They have approached the Health and AYUSH Ministries to implement the therapy on a regular basis and larger scale.

“If approved, it will be the first of its kind in the world. We’ve come to know that a US institute is working on the same concept,” he said.

