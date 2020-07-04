STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man booked by CBI after approaching Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) complained to the CBI to probe the matter after a top Boeing official had forwarded an e-mail, allegedly written by Singh, to it.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked Anirudh Singh for allegedly posing as someone working for a staff member of a PMO official and asking the Boeing executives to meet top government officers and a minister over a defence deal bids submitted by the company, officials said Friday.

Nearly six months after receiving the complaint, the CBI registered an FIR against Singh.

Boeing India Chief of Staff Praveena Yagnambhat wrote to the PMO detailing activities of Singh, they said.

In its communication to the CBI, the PMO has attached the letter and termed it as a prima facie act of impersonation.

Yagnambhat alleged that Singh called Boeing executives from a mobile phone claiming that he works for one Jitendra Kumar who is special assistant to P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister.

In the complaint to the PMO, Yagnambhat said Singh kept referring to "some defence bids that we have submitted in MoD (Ministry of Defence) and that he has orders from some higher-ups for us to meet with PK Mishra and Amit Shah".

Yagnambhat said the company has advised its executives to not respond to his calls.

The agency in its discreet verification has found that Singh had made calls to Boeing India office on two numbers from his mobile phone in November last year, making the claims of working for Jitendra Kumar who he said was the special assistant to Mishra.

The special crime unit of the probe agency found that no one with the name of Jitendra Kumar worked for Mishra, they said.

