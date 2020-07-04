STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi quotes from 'Tirukkural' again, now for soldiers in Ladakh

PM Narendra Modi has quoted from the 'Tirukkural', which offers guidance to people from all walks of life, on earlier occasions too.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian troops during his visit to the forward post in Ladakh.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian troops during his visit to the forward post in Ladakh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday quoted from Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' to reinforce that Indian armed forces have always followed the time honoured traditions of valour and honour.

Addressing troops during a surprise visit to Ladakh, Modi quoted saint poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet "Maramanam manda vazhichelavu thetram yena nangey yemam padaikku."

"That is, the tradition and credibility of valour, honour, dignified behaviour, these four qualities are the reflection of the army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister has quoted from the 'Tirukkural', which offers guidance to people from all walks of life, on earlier occasions too.

The verses quoted by him today are from the 766th couplet under the chapter 'Padadi Matchi' which means the dignity and honour of the armed forces.

Tirukkural is a revered classic work in Tamil and the ancient treatise deals with several subjects.

In his independence day address last year, while speaking on 'Jal-Jeevan' Mission, he had quoted another couplet "Neer indri Amayadhu" to underscore the importance of water.

Modi, explaining this verse had said, "...if water starts disappearing, then nature's processes get disrupted and eventually come to an end. This initiates the process of total destruction."

Also, during his visit to Thailand last year, he cited the "Talatri tanda" couplet on the importance of helping people using wealth and said India and Indians took inspiration from it.

He had released the Thai version of the 'Tirukkural' also during his visit.

Years ago, the Prime Minister had also launched the Gujarati translation of the treatise.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly last year, he quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar's famous phrase, "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir."

"Three thousand years ago, a great poet of India, KaniyanPoongundranar wrote in Tamil, the most ancient language of the world "Yaadhum Oore..."

It meant 'we belong to all places, and to everyone', Modi had said, adding this sense of belonging beyond borders was unique to India.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had quoted another Tamil classic "Purananooru," to assert that the government was for judicious taxation to see to it that it does not hurt any section of the taxpayers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirukkural Narendra Modi India China News India China border India china standoff India China clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh standoff
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp