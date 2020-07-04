STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi's demand for OBC seat reservation in NEET is for social justice: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats under all-India quota due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT medical institutions since 2017, Sonia Gandhi said in a letter to PM Modi.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lending her support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), AICC General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice.

Taking to Twitter Vadra wrote in Hindi, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has raised the legitimate demand for reservation for OBC students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the seats being filled by NEET. This is a demand for social justice. It is expected that the Central Government will implement this."

Sonia Gandhi in a letter to the Prime Minister wrote, "I would like to bring your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through NEET, in State/UT Medical education institutions."

ALSO READ | Ensure all-India OBC quota under NEET in state-run medical colleges, Sonia Gandhi urges Modi

Under the All India Quota, 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidtates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions, she added.

"As per the data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes, since 2017, OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats, in All India Quota, due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT Medical education institutions," the letter read.

"The 93rd Constitution Amendment envisages, special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes inadmission to educational institutions including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions," the letter further read.

Denial of the reservation to OBCs in the state medical institution All India Quota, being administered by government of India, violates the very objective of the 93rd Constitution Amendment and is a barrier to access medical education for deserving OBC candidates, Sonia Gandhi wrote.

"In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend the reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sonia Gandhi OBC NEET
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp