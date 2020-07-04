STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Transgender combat officers: Four CAPFs agree, CISF seeks more time to discuss issues

The main charter of the force entails large public interaction by way of body frisking and pat-down search of an individual at its duty locations.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

transgender

For representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI The CISF, the paramilitary force that guards over 60 airports in the country and the Delhi Metro, has sought more time to reply to the government on whether transgenders can be recruited as its combat officers, officials said on Saturday.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently asked for "comments" on the issue from the five paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) so that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can be intimated whether or not to include the "transgender" category in the soon-to-be published notification for this year's CAPFs' Assistant Commandants (ACs) exams.

The AC is the entry-level officer rank in the five CAPFs -- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

BSF, ITBP, SSB and CRPF have sent their comments to the ministry, stating that they are ready to take transgenders as officers as they follow the principle of "gender neutrality".

These forces have also asked their training establishments to obtain their own copies of a recently-enacted legislation for transgenders and the related DoPT guidelines for a better understanding of the new law, the officials said.

The CISF has said it requires more time to submit its response to the home ministry as it wants to "discuss the issue in detail" within the organisation, especially with its field commanders.

The 1.62 lakh personnel-strong force has over 350 armed security units across the country.

The CISF wants to "apply its mind" over the proposal, officials privy to the development told PTI.

The main charter of the force entails large public interaction by way of body frisking and pat-down search of an individual (in certain cases) at its duty locations such as airports, Delhi Metro, government and private establishments and installations in the nuclear, aerospace and power domains, among others.

The CISF controls the entry and exit of people and goods at facilities where its armed personnel are deployed as part of its charter to provide counter-terror and anti-sabotage cover.

"Seeking more time for discussion, however, does not mean that the CISF is against the move. The force is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone, irrespective of their gender," an official said.

The time was sought to provide a comprehensive reply to the ministry, he added.

A senior home ministry official said if they find that the CISF has strong and valid reservations against the move, an arrangement can be made in the UPSC exams, where transgenders can apply for officers' posts in all the CAPFs except the CISF.

"There is a precedent of such arrangement as for many years, female candidates were not able to opt for the BSF and ITBP in the UPSC exams for recruiting CAPF officers. The BSF and the ITBP got combat women officers much later," he said.

While border-guarding forces like the BSF, ITBP and SSB have informed the MHA that they are "ready to receive" transgender officers, the CRPF has said it will make their induction "compatible".

"We fully value the spirit of the order of the honourable Supreme Court on this subject. The CRPF already has a gender neutral work environment.

"In view of impending policy guidelines of MHA, we shall make it further compatible as per the need," the 3.25 lakh personnel-strong force has said.

"A senior CAPF commander had earlier said the forces have discussed the "challenges and opportunities" that can come with transgenders as officers.

"What we have found after a preliminary analysis is that this is a watershed moment for the CAPFs like a few years ago, when women were recruited for the first time in constabulary and officer ranks.

"Transgenders will add to the rich profile of these forces. Also, if uniformed forces do not lead by example, how can we expect other sections of the society to shed old inhibitions," he had said.

It was analysed that there can be issues of acceptance among the troops in the initial phases, but like the women gelled well as colleagues and commanders in these forces, it might be the same with transgenders, the CAPF commander had said.

"If a person of any gender has what we call officer-like qualities (OLQ), then he can join the CAPFs on that merit alone.

"Also, all candidates are required to clear specific medical, mental and physical benchmarks for being recruited as officers to lead combat troops," he had said.

The Centre had notified the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in December last year and the home ministry feels that it is essential to give a "level-playing field" to transgenders in all avenues and services, including combat policing.

The legislation provides that no establishment shall discriminate against transgender persons in matters of employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.

The personnel ministry, early this year, had also asked all ministries and departments to modify the relevant examination rules to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for central government jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transgender combat officers CAPFs CISF CRPF BSF
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp