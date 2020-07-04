STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccine for COVID-19 can't be expected this year, says CCMB director Rakesh Mishra

He said that thousands of people are given vaccine during clinical trials and one has to wait for the data and results, which normally takes months.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Representational image

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A vaccine for COVID-19 cannot be expected before early next year as the process involves a lot of clinical trials and data testing, a top official of CSIR-CCMB said on Saturday, a day after ICMR said it aims to launch the world's first COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

Rakesh K Mishra, Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, said the ICMR's letter in this regard may be for internal consumption and aimed at putting pressure on hospitals to get ready for clinical human trials.

"If everything goes absolutely really like a textbook plan, then we are talking about six to eight months to think of something that now we have a vaccine.

ALSO READ: 'COVAXIN' by 2021, If all goes well, says Bharat Biotech chairman

"Because you have to test in large numbers. It is not like a drug that if somebody is sick you give and see if it is cured or not," Mishra told PTI when asked about the possibility of the vaccine becoming ready by August 15.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday wrote to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, a city-based vaccine maker, which it plans to release on August 15.

"Actually vaccine development takes many years, but you are in verydesperate conditions. Maybe by the beginning of the next year if the vaccine clicks, we can expect. Not before that. Before that (it is) very unlikely as far as I understand," Mishra said.

He said thousands of people are given vaccine during clinical trials and one has to wait for the data and results, which normally takes months.

To a query, he said CCMB is currently doing 400-500 COVID-19 tests every day and had sent proposals to the ICMR for undertaking a new way of testing, which will consume less time and manpower.

"We are doing a lot of tests. 400 to 500 tests every day. But there are limitations that you cannot go beyond certain numbers.

"But we had proposed to the ICMR a new way of testing. It is a shorter method. It can be done in a safer way and will take half the time. It is much less expensive and less human resources required. We are waiting for the ICMR to give an advisory on that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 CCMB Rakesh Mishra corona vaccine coronavirus ICMR COVAXIN
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp