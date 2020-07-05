STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in Rajasthan, reached out to 39 crore people: Health ministry

While being vigilant about people with symptoms, ASHAs also continued to provide care for pregnant women, newborns and children, and mobilised transport to health facilities.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

For representational purposes (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthan's COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance and information dissemination, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

While being vigilant about people with symptoms, ASHAs also continued to provide care for pregnant women, newborns and children, and mobilised transport to health facilities in cases when ambulances were not available, it said.

In Rajasthan, the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the harvest season and families of most ASHAs expected their support in harvesting activities, the ministry said.

"This year though, the intensive involvement of the ASHAs in the pandemic prevented most of them from doing so, leading to considerable resentment and resistance from their families," it said in a statement.

Citing the example of ASHA worker Gogi Devi, the ministry said she continued to serve with tenacity and fulfil her role as a social mobiliser and a community-level care provider.

Her efforts were rewarded when the pradhan of her gram panchayat publicly applauded her role in COVID prevention and containment measures, it said.

For Gogi Devi, her community's acknowledgment and recognition of her work are strong motivation to carry on tirelessly, it added.

The work of ASHAs as integral pillars of COVID-19 response started immediately after the first case was diagnosed in early March this year in Jaipur, the statement said.

On March 8, all 9,876 gram panchayats of Rajasthan organised a special gram sabha in which ASHAs took the lead in explaining modes of transmission of COVID-19, precautions and control measures, it stated.

This strategic initial effort was the key in securing the support of the gram panchayat representatives to ensure prevention and control measures in their jurisdiction and also support ASHAs and other frontline workers to undertake their tasks without any hindrance, the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asha workers
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp