BJP conspiring to topple Thackeray govt, alleges Sanjay Raut

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the Opposition is hatching a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government before October so that they can fill the present twelve vacant seats of the Upper House in Maharashtra.

Raut, the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, in his weekly column said that a "big conspiracy" has been hatched to destabilise the Thackeray government, however nothing as such will happen.

He said that they will overcome all problems created by the BJP and its central Home Ministry.

“It has been proved that the Raj Bhavan – Governor house is controlled by the central Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah. The same ministry was used to take the oath in early by Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister while Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister. And the same department may be used to trouble the Thackeray government but our government will not at all fall,” said Raut.

He claimed that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has to fill the twelve seats of the Upper House which fell vacant recently.

“These seats are from Governor quota and the person who will get selected should be from the filed of art, sports, literature, et al. There was news that the Governor is reluctant to fill these twelve MLCs post and told that it may be filled in October of this year. We got information that the BJP is trying hard to topple this Maha Vikas Aghadi government and once the BJP comes in power, then BJP will get all 12 MLCs. They are in daydream that we will allow them to complete at any cost,” Raut added.

Interestingly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners yet to finalise the list of twelve MLCs, each party will get four MLC if the equal distribution of power happens.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis said that the Sanjay Raut and his party should be more concerned about Maharashtra and the rising patients of coronavirus. “We had already clarified that the BJP is not interested in toppling the Thackeray government but it will fall on its own,” Fadnavis said.