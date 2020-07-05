STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh’s economy revives after unlock, reveals official statistics

The Goods and Services Tax collections yielded highest in a single month so far besides the significant growth in automobile, agriculture and other sectors of economic activity in the state.

Published: 05th July 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the economic crisis witnessed across the country owing to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the Chhattisgarh apparently has reinvigorated the pace of growth in some key sectors after the unlock.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections yielded highest in a single month so far besides the significant growth in automobile, agriculture and other sectors of economic activity in the state.

“In June 2020 the GST collections in the state has increased by 22 per cent as compared to the same period last year, while the number of vehicles registration have increased by 3.5 times compared to the relative status in May this year”, said the official spokesperson, revealing the data.

In 2019 the GST collections was Rs 2093 while this year it rose to Rs 2549 crore during the month of June. Automobile industry gained the business even during the lockdown period, he affirmed.

After Jaipur, the maximum sale of cars and bikes have been recorded in Raipur in June 2020. In May, nearly 7603 bikes were sold in Raipur, while in June it crossed 27 thousand mark.

As per the information acquired from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) the number of cars purchased in May month was 1107, while in June as many as 2889 cars were sold in the state capital.

In the span of one month after the sanction of the first instalment under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, over three thousand new tractors were purchased by the farmers.

Chhattisgarh recently has secured top position in providing employment to people under MNREGA and in bringing relief to forest dwellers engaged in the collection of forest produce.

The number of forest products that are now procured at the support prices in the state has been increased from seven to 31.

In terms of minor forest produce collection during the lockdown period, the state holds a superior rank and so far 1.5 quintal worth Rs 104 crore has been collected.

Chhattisgarh has achieved its annual target for minor forest produce collection in 6 months duration”, the officer claimed.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report, the rate of employment in the state during April this month was 3.4 per cent—cited as the lowest in 12 months, compared to the national figure of 23.5 per cent on unemployment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax COVID-19 Chhattisgarh Economy
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp