Himachal Pradesh set to welcome tourists back despite coronavirus scare

By ANI

SHIMLA: After three months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Pradesh will soon be open for tourists and they should follow all the state's safety guidelines including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"Tourists are eager to visit Himachal Pradesh and have been contacting the agencies regarding the same. All tourists who want to visit Himachal Pradesh must follow our SOPs, guidelines and maintain social distancing and use masks," he told media persons on Saturday.

"We have taken up the matter to the Union Home Ministry that registrations would be mandatory and we would be keeping a record if someone is tested positive as it will help in contact tracing. Tourists can travel for a minimum of five to seven days," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 1,046. Out of the total cases, 331 are active cases, 704 have been cured/discharged and 11 have died so far after contracting the infection.