STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISRO captures image of Mars’ elusive moon Phobos

The Indian Space Reasearch Organisation (ISRO) captured an image of Phobos, an elusive moon of Mars, from a distance of 4,200km, on July 1.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mars image used for representation. (Photo | NASA)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Reasearch Organisation (ISRO) captured an image of Phobos, an elusive moon of Mars, from a distance of 4,200km, on July 1. The image was captured by the Mars Colour Camera (MCC) aboard the Mars Orbiter, which was part of ISRO’s first interplanetary mission. The orbiter has been revolving around the planet since September 2014. The MCC camera was meant to probe the two moons that orbit Mars - Phobos and Deimos, among other objectives.

While ISRO is not the first space agency to capture the image of Phobos, it is certainly known to be an achievement, a scientist from the space agency said, because the moon is one of the least reflective bodies in the solar system. “Which means, being made up of meteorite materials such as ‘carbonaceous chondrites’, the moon does not reflect solar light, which makes it less visible by nature compared to other celestial bodies,” the scientist explained.

How they captured it
The space agency superimposed six different frames captured by the tri-coloured Mars Colour Camera (MCC) and the raw data obtained from the camera was adjusted to make it more realistic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO Mars Phobos
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp