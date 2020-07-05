PM Modi’s Leh visit, assertive address to soldiers rattled China: SM Krishna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has succeeded in rattling the expansionist China with his multi-dimensional assertive moves, felt former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna. Krishna said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement that “nobody should aggravate the situation when talks at the diplomatic and military are going on” is by itself an admission by China that the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Leh, and his message to the world has pushed that country into a state of panic. “The Chinese foreign ministry’s statement is not only soft but also sounds apologetic. Normally, China is not known for being soft on matters to external affairs vis-a-vis India. I have had personal experience during my tenure as Minister for Foreign Affairs,” Krishna pointed out.

The senior BJP leader said India’s message to China is categorical. “Banning of 59 apps was a digital strike, cancellation of road and spectrum contact was to tell China that the collective self-respect, collective dignity and collective honour of 130 crore Indians are far more important than a few rupees here and there. Modi’s visit to Leh and his assertive address to the soldiers — all these have rattled China,” Krishna stated.

Krishna said that in his view, this is not the end and much more is coming. “Already, the world is looking askance as regards China. I will not be surprised if global powers, in the days to come, follow India in showing China its place in the comity of nations for its unscrupulous, ruthless and blood-thirsty behavior,” Krishna added.

NO compromise with China, SAYS Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: India will never compromise with China on the border issue, asserted Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi here on Saturday. He said that the confidence of Indian forces was further boosted by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Leh and Ladakh on Friday. “India has always advocated peace, but never compromised on territorial integrity. Forces are ready to face any eventuality, while the country’s leadership has the ability to face expansionist forces, and PM’s visit proved this,” he said. Lashing out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his remark against Modi, Joshi said it showed his mindset of working for a dynasty.