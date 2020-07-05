STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop telling lies on ordinances of agriculture sector: Akali Dal to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged CM Amarinder Singh to 'shun' politics on the ordinances in the interest of Punjabis.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (L) and Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (L) and Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema. (File photo| PTI and Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to stop indulging in "diversionary tactics" and explain his "failures" to the people instead of telling lies on the ordinances related to the agriculture sector passed by the Centre.

The central government has promulgated three ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) remarks came a day after the chief minister accused the opposition party of "selling" the state's interests by agreeing to the "anti-farm" ordinances to "ruin" the state's farming community.

In a statement here, senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged the Singh to "shun" politics on the ordinances in the interest of Punjabis.

Asking the chief minister to tell farmers and farmers' unions the whole truth, Cheema said, "Isn't it a fact that you amended the State APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) Act in 2017 to include all the provisions contained in the ordinance like allowing the creation of private yards, direct marketing and e-trading?"

He said the state did not only amend its APMC act but also participated in the consultation process on the agricultural ordinances. "Now after doing all this, the chief minister is misleading farmers and Kisan unions in league with AAP for petty political gains," Cheema alleged.

The SAD leader said in such a situation, Singh's repeated attempts to inflame the passions of farmers on this issue were totally uncalled for and should be stopped immediately.

He said it was also condemnable that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had left its role as the principle opposition party and become so "subservient" to the Congress that it was now going to troop to Delhi to lodge a "farcical" protest on the Agricultural ordinances.

Cheema asked Singh to rather explain people about the alleged excise revenue losses, illegal mining and diversion in central ration for poor people. "Punjabis want answers to the Rs 5,600 crore excise revenue losses. They want to know what you have done to recoup the losses which were pointed out by your own colleagues. Why no action has been taken against Congress leaders and distillery owners who are accused of bottling illicit liquor and denying excise duty to the state," he asked.

He said people also wanted to know why "illegal mining" of sand was continuing unabated in the state.

Even in the case of central ration received by the state, the Congress government had turned a blind eye to "diversion" of ration to houses of its leaders, Cheema alleged. "But the chief minister seemed oblivious of these issues and was bent on building a false narrative to cover his failures," he alleged.

The Congress-led government in Punjab had expressed apprehension that these three ordinances were a blatant attack on the federal structure and once they were passed, the minimum support price regime would come to an end.

However, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had clarified that the MSP system would continue to stay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Daljit Singh Cheema Amarinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal Punjab agriculture ordinance
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp