Suspected COVID-19 patient dies after falling from roof of UP quarantine centre

By ANI

RAMPUR (Uttar Pradesh): A 33-year-old COVID-19 suspect died after allegedly falling from a three-storied quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday.

According to Dr Subodh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, the man had been admitted to the quarantine centre after his mother had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"A woman had tested positive in Agapur and her two sons were admitted to the quarantine centre. One of her sons started to have withdrawal symptoms as he was addicted to alcohol. He turned irritable and ran up the terrace. We are still investigating if he jumped or fell," he added.

"He was admitted to a hospital after the mishap. However, he later succumbed to his injuries at 5 am," Kumar told ANI.