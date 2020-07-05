STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two ministers of Yogi Adityanath Cabinet test COVID-19 positive in 24 hours

By IANS

Two senior ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past few hours.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Rajendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Moti Singh, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren have all tested positive for the virus.

Narendra Agarwal, CMO Lucknow, said: "After a re-confirmatory test, the Minister and his family were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Contact tracing is being done."

The second Minister to test positive is Dharam Singh Saini, who heads the Ayush Ministry.

CMO Saharanpur BS Sodhi said: "Minister Dharm Singh Saini complained of cough and was tested for COVID-19. He has been admitted to Pilakhni Medical College after confirmation of the infection. Samples of 27 persons who came in contact with him have been sent for testing."

Meanwhile, the state's leader of the opposition and senior Samajwadi MLA, Ram Govind Chaudhary is also in SGPGIMS after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Since he is also a cardiac patient, he has been put on oxygen support.

Medical superintendent, SGPGI, R.K. Singh said: "Ram Govind Chaudhary is on oxygen support in the intensive care unit but he is stable and all his co-morbidities are under control as of now."

