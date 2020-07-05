STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 1202 fresh cases, Assam records highest single-day spike of coronavirus

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation in Guwahati was “serious” as the virus was in the community.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Assam lokdown

A security personnel stands guard during the strict lockdown imposed by the Assam. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the biggest single-day spike, Assam on Saturday recorded 1,202 COVID-19 cases which took the state’s tally to 11,001, including 13 deaths.

Of the 1,202 cases, 782 were recorded in Kamrup (Metro) of which Guwahati is the district headquarters. The district recorded 2,741 cases over the past 10 days, most of them in Guwahati.

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation in Guwahati was “serious” as the virus was in the community.

“Now, we cannot blame other states. The disease has spread to the community. People with no recent travel history are testing positive. I appeal to the denizens to strictly maintain the guidelines of ongoing lockdown,” he said on Sunday.

The lockdown was enforced on June 28 for 14 days. Sarma said the situation would be reviewed. “People are affected by the lockdown. We will review the situation on Wednesday or Thursday and try to maintain a balance between life and economy,” he said.

Two Raj Bhawan staff tested positive which made the authorities to declare the place as a containment zone. The Gauhati High Court ordered the cancellation of activities, except urgent matters, in all courts as some lawyers and judges tested positive.

Giving out figures, Sarma said Assam stood 4th among states in terms of tests conducted against per million people. It conducted altogether 4,55,223 tests as per latest figures.

The Minister said Mysuru-based doctor Lithikesh, who is a post-graduate student at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, was the state’s first plasma donor. He said Ramdesivir was also used on four patients as per protocol.

Over the last 24 hours, altogether 39 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment at the intensive care units of government-run hospitals, including five medical colleges. During the same period, 17 people were on oxygen and ventilator support.

