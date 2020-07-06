STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

99 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan; tally now stands at 20,263

Across the country, there are 697,413 confirmed cases, 424,433 recovered, while 19,693 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. 

Published: 06th July 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan has gone up to 20,263. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: As many as 99 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan since Sunday night. Three patients have also lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 20,263. Of them, 15,968 have already recovered and 3,836 cases still remain active. So far, the virus has led to the deaths of 459, the state health department said on Monday.

At present, Rajasthan is among the top 10 states in the country affected by the virus. It is closely behind West Bengal, which has 22,126 total cases, 14,711 recovered and 757 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 206,619 confirmed cases, 111,740 recovered and 8,822 deaths.

Across the country, there are 697,413 confirmed cases, 424,433 recovered, while 19,693 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. 

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp