STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam’s Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary to get national park status

A section of conservationists and lawyers had fought a long battle demanding its upgradation into a national park.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

The entrance to Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Conservationists and wildlife activists in Assam are ecstatic as the state government has decided to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary into a national park.

The decision was made at a meeting that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had with senior government officials on Monday.

“Our Govt has decided to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, which is home to a vast variety of flora and fauna, to a national park. In a meeting with senior officials in Guwahati today, I have directed them to take necessary steps in this regard,” Sonowal tweeted.

Technically, there are no hurdles now. The proposal will be submitted to the Central government for clearance. Usually, the Centre does not veto such a proposal from a state government.

The national park status will guarantee better management and protection of the flora and fauna of Dehing Patkai which forms the largest stretch of lowland rainforest in the country. The flow of more funds is expected to boost its infrastructure.

A section of conservationists and lawyers had fought a long battle demanding its upgradation into a national park.

Apurba Ballav Goswami, one of the conservationists who had written extensively demanding the sanctuary’s upgradation into a national park, was euphoric on Monday.

“I welcome the government’s decision. The Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is Assam’s Amazon. The national park status to it will surely go a long way,” Goswami told this newspaper.

“It is a virgin rainforest rich in bio-diversity. I feel someday it could be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” Goswami, who is also a senior journalist, said with a tinge of confidence.

He believed coal mining in the sanctuary’s vicinity would now come to an end.

Last month, the National Board of Wildlife’s move to grant coal mining at an elephant reserve near the sanctuary had triggered a row. Later, the Gauhati High Court admitted a PIL challenging the decision.

Located in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the 111.19 sq km Dehing Patkai was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2004. It is home to 47 mammal, 47 reptile, and 310 butterfly species.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary Sarbananda Sonowal Assam wildlife
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp