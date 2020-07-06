BJP conspiring to topple Thackeray government: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Opposition is hatching a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government before October so that they can fill the present twelve vacant seats of the Upper House in Maharashtra.

In his weekly column on Sunday, the Saamana editor said a big conspiracy was hatched to destabilise the Thackeray government. But, he claimed, nothing as such will happen. “It has been proved that the Raj Bhavan is controlled by the Union home ministry headed by Amit Shah.

The same ministry was used to ensure Devendra Fadnavis was made CM much ahead of schedule... And the same department may be used to trouble the Thackeray government, but it will not collapse,” said Raut.

He claimed that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has to fill 12 seats of the Legislative Council.

“These seats are from Governor’s quota. We got information that the BJP is trying hard to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and once the BJP comes in power, then BJP will get all 12 MLCs,” the Sena leader said.