'China has moved back tents, troops at select points': Major breakthrough in Galwan Valley standoff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough in tensions along the Eastern Ladakh the disengagement of the Chinese troops has started in Galwan Valley.

Government sources said, “Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14.”

This Disengagement with PLA is as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting held on June 30.

The sources added that the disengagement is taking place at multiple places. “Rearward movement of vehicles of PLA has been seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra.”

But, the exact distance of the troop moving back cannot be specified at present and this will be done after verification, the source told The New Indian Express.

“There is no movement at Finger 4 and also the Chinese troops are maintaining standoff position at Y-Junction in Depsang bulge.” confirmed another source.



The standoff locations in Eastern Ladakh include, South to North, Finger 4 along the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso, Gogra Post (Patrolling Point 17A), Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and Y-Junction in Depsang Bulge.

BIG BREAKING:

- Disengagement with PLA has started as per agreed terms in Corps Commander's meeting.

- PLA seen removing tents & structures at PP14.

- Rearward movement of vehicles of PLA seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra.

- Distance to be verifid @NewIndianXpress — Mayank (@scribesoldier) July 6, 2020

The situation along the India-China borders became tense after the incident on June 15 when the Chinese Army attacked Indian troops in the Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the standoff. While Chinese Army also suffered casualties they did not reveal the count of its soldiers dead and injured.

Post the incident, Indian Army was given a free hand to respond to the PLA's actions in a befitting manner.



Keeping the high tensions in mind, both sides engaged, for the first time, Corps Commanders to discuss and resolve the matter.

The 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Division Corps Commander Major General Lin Liu met thrice and every time need for peaceful resolution was voiced from both sides.

Both sides had agreed to identify a buffer zone along the LAC and they had to move out of it.

The Indian Army had done precautionary deployment of its troops all along the 3,488 km long LAC.