STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 108 fresh cases in CAPFs, 22 CRPF personnel test positive in Gadchiroli

The Border Security Force, the about 2.5-lakh personnel strong force, reported 36 fresh cases and 33 recoveries over the last 24 hours, officials said quoting the latest data.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 108 personnel from three Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of the BSF, the ITBP and the CRPF tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.

The Border Security Force, the about 2.5-lakh personnel strong force, reported 36 fresh cases and 33 recoveries over the last 24 hours, officials said quoting the latest data.

The force has 1,348 coronavirus cases in total, out of which 526 personnel are under treatment while 816 have recovered.

There have been five deaths from the disease in the force, tasked to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, including the death of a personnel who was killed in a road accident and his COVID-19 positive report came later.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, reported 18 new infections while one personnel recovered in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

It has a total of 421 COVID-19 cases, out of which 151 personnel are under treatment while 270 have recovered from the disease.

The 90,000 personnel strength mountain-warfare trained force has had three deaths from the pandemic.

A total of 54 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, while nine personnel were discharged after recovery, the officials said.

Out of the total 1,564 cases in the country's largest paramilitary force, 808 personnel are under treatment while 747 have recovered.

The about 3.25-lakh personnel strength force has reported nine deaths from the pandemic.

The maximum number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the three forces are of those personnel who are joining their units back and are put under mandatory quarantine of 14 days before they resume active duty, a senior official said.

A total of 22 CRPF personnel tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, around 170 kms from here, an official said.

These men had rejoined duty a few days ago and were placed under institutional quarantine, where they were detected with the infection, he said.

Around 350-400 CRPF troopers were on leave and began returning to their reporting stations in the last 20-25 days, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde told PTI.

"Personnel who return are kept in 14-day institutional quarantine and tested for coronavirus after seven to eight days from the date of their return. A total of 22 CRPF personnel tested positive on Sunday," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF CRPG ITBP Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp