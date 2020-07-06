STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested

The factory owner, Nitin Chaudhary, is being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad Police on Monday morning arrested the owner of an illegal candle-making factory in Modinagar where eight people were killed in a fire, officials said.

The blaze at the factory, located in Modinagar's Bakhrwa village, was reported around 4 pm on Sunday after an explosion that brought down the roof and gutted the building, the officials said.

The factory had stockpiled highly inflammable material used in small quantities to make special candles generally used for decorating birthday cakes, they said.

The factory owner, Nitin Chaudhary, is being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

"An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by local villagers. The prime suspect and owner of the factory, Nitin Chaudhary, has been arrested. He told the police that the candles were stocked in the factory and were being packed when the blaze broke out," SSP Naithani said.

The accused, who was on the run for 18 hours, is in police custody, he added.

Seven women workers and a 16-year-old boy were killed in the fire at the factory that was being run in a rented house.

Another eight people were injured in the incident, the officials said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday directed District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP Naithani to immediately visit the spot.

He had also sought a detailed report from them.

The in-charge of the police post in the area was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, officials had said on Sunday.

The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the dead workers. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and free treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghaziabad fire:
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp