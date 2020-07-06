Huge quantity of cough syrup seized in Manipur, two held

By PTI

IMPHAL: Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup and arrested two persons in Manipurs Thoubal district on Monday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house at Lilong Tharaorok area in the early hours of Monday and seized 485 bottles of cough syrups, the officer said.

The two persons have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged at Lilong police station against them.

The police are investigating as to how they got hold of such huge quantity of cough syrups, he said.

In Manipur cough syrups are not allowed to be sold without a doctors prescription as some people misuse it as a form of intoxicant, the officer added.