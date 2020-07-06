STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT-Roorkee joins hands with WileyNXT to curate 'AI in banking' programme

AI in banking is India’s first-of-its-kind online programme made for existing as well as recently-graduated technology and finance professionals.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee in collaboration with WileyNXT, an innovative learning solution, has announced the launch of artificial intelligence in banking programme.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform banking and improve compliance. The current COVID-19 crisis coupled with growing security and privacy concerns has reinforced the need for leveraging new-age skills to tackle the emerging challenges. We are delighted to collaborate with WileyNXT to launch this programme. The programme will open new avenues for the participants in the banking sector,” said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee

AI in banking is India’s first-of-its-kind online programme made for existing as well as recently-graduated technology and finance professionals, who aspire to build a career in AI and analytics in the banking domain.

The 4-month programme will focus on training IT professionals and graduates to implement Artificial Intelligence in the banking sector.

The programme is aimed at covering industry immersion classes by top business leaders to give an in-depth understanding of the role of AI in banking and financial domains. It will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT-Roorkee.

According to a joint research conducted by the National Business Research Institute and Narrative Science, about 32% of financial service providers in India are already using AI technologies such as predictive analytics, voice recognition etc. Some of the leading banks such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI have adopted artificial intelligence in their system.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India, while commenting on the collaboration said, “WileyNXT is committed to bridging an industry-wide skill gap. There is a tremendous emphasis on automation to accelerate the development and deployment of products in the banking and finance sector. This has fuelled the demand for a digitally-enabled workforce. Our innovative learning solutions are meant to cater to modern workplace demands. WileyNXT provides a platform for individuals to enhance the academic and professional impact of their career.”

The present global pandemic has seen a movement towards digital and virtual platforms and even the banking sector is shifting towards contactless banking. It will encompass the processes such as digital onboarding of customers enabled by video KYC (know-your-customer), contactless authentication and payments, virtual customer servicing, and immersive banking experience.

This is an opportunity for professionals and graduates who want to equip themselves with trending skills and have a competitive edge over their peers, said officials from the IIT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Artificial intelligence AI in banking IIT-Roorkee WileyNXT
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp