Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating 'crime is over': Priyanka Gandhi

By Online Desk

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of total crimes against dalits, on social media.

She shared statistics of crime against dalits, and dalit women in UP - which showed that the crime rate against them have increased by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018.

She slammed the Yogi government by stating that they were falsely propagating that "crime is over".

"UP accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Crime against women in UP increased by 21% from 2016 to 2018. All these figures are pointing towards the increasing crime in UP," she tweeted in Hindi.

"Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability on crimes, the UP government kept falsely propagating "crime is over", she tweeted.