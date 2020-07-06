STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur encounter: Slain DSP had exposed circle officer’s links with gangster

Mishra was martyred along with seven other cops during the midnight action against gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur last week.

Kanpur Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: It has emerged that slain DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, who was working as the Billhaur circle officer (CO), had in a letter alerted the then Kanpur SSP about the dealings between Chaubeypur SO Vinay Tiwari and gangster Vikas Dubey.

The letter, now doing rounds on social media, was written by Mishra on March 14, this year.  The slain CO had also alleged in the letter that Inspector Tiwari was trying to save gangster Vikas Dubey. He had expressed apprehensions that Inspector Tiwari’s acts could result in some major crises in the future.

Mishra had predicted in the letter, which is in possession of The New Indian Express, that Tiwari’s integrity was doubtful. The sources claimed that though Mishra regularly alerted the authorities, no heed was paid to his submissions.

As per the police sources, Mishra had urged the SSP to act against Tiwari and set up a preliminary inquiry (PE) against Tiwari eight times. His letter written in March was the ninth attempt to wake up Kanpur police administration.

Questions are now being asked as to why the then SSP did not act against Tiwari or initiate tough action against Dubey whom Mishra described as “one of most hardened criminals of the area”.

Mishra had mentioned in the letter a case lodged against Dubey this year under Section 386 (extortion), and other sections pertaining to threat, intimidation, and violence. Mishra claimed that there were 150 criminal cases of heinous nature registered against the gangster. “He (Dubey) killed a man in Shivli police station. I had instructed SO Chaubeypur to initiate strict action against such a hardened criminal. I have also informed you (SSP) about the criminal and the case,” Mishra said in the report.

During the review, Mishra outlined that the investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Azhar Ishrat, had dropped Section 386 and mentioned in his report that the case pertained to an old rivalry. While Mishra said he had communicated the lapse and asked for action, Ishrat told him that Tiwari had asked him to drop the charge against Dubey.

In such a scenario, the integrity of the SO was clearly doubtful, he said, adding that he had learnt from other sources that Tiwari was in regular touch with Dubey. “If SO Chaubeypur doesn’t mend his ways a major happening could take place.

As for getting the Section 386 dropped I recommend action against SO Chaubeypur,” he said in the report.

The Chaubeypur SO, for the record, was beaten up by Dubey a day before the killing of the policemen when he went to Bikru with Rahul Tiwari who had filed a complaint of attempt to murder against the dreaded criminal. He hid the incident from his superiors and did not register Rahul’s case, which eventually was lodged following the intervention of Mishra, the investigation has revealed.

Tiwari is currently under investigation and has been suspended.

Mishra had also unearthed a gambling den last month in Chaubeypur with SHO Shivrajpur Mahesh Yadav, who was among those killed on Thursday. And in his report sent to the SSP, he had mentioned it was being run under Tiwari’s patronage.

Officials admit that Tiwari and Mishra had extremely strained working ties and the martyred CO was keeping a close eye on Tiwari’s activities.

