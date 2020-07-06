Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges, guest houses to operate from July 8 with 33 per cent capacity

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday has decided to permit hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 with 33 per cent capacity.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued a notification and laid down the standard operation procedure (SOP) for hotels, lodges, guest houses etc. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had meeting with the hotels owners association on Sunday where he had ensured them permission to restart their business.

According to the notification, hotels, lodges, guest houses etc can operate outside the contaminated zones. "The local corporations and collector can enforce the generic measures to contain the virus spread. Besides, the establishments which are reopening should follow the government guidelines like they should display the preventive measures for the COVID-19 at the prominent portion of the establishment," stated the notification.

It further reads that these establishments should operate with limited capacity. "In these hotels, asymptomatic guests will be only allowed. The guest should compulsorily download the Arogya Setu App in their mobile. The guest will be allowed entry in hotel if they are wearing mask, or face cover. The details of the guest should be submitted at the time of entry at reception like his/her travel and medical history, along with ID and self declaration form which should be also filled by the guest. The guests are encouraged to use minimum housekeeping services," stated in notification.

Even restaurants in the hotel, guest house and lodging premises will be allowed to operate with limited capacity and following social distancing. The restaurant should encourage e-menu services, disposable paper napkin and room service or take instead sit in. The restaurant will be available for only staying guest and not outsiders.

However, gym, swimming pools and children play area in the premises will remain closed. Large gatherings in halls will be discouraged and only 33 per cent capacity of the hall or 15 people should be allowed to assemble at one place.

The cleaning and disinfection process should also be carried out regularly. If a COVID-19 positive person is detectedt, then the hotel and guest house managers should immediately inform the nearest hospital.