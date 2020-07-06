STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges, guest houses to operate from July 8 with 33 per cent capacity

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued a notification and laid down the standard operation procedure (SOP) for hotels, lodges, guest houses etc.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday has decided to permit hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 with 33 per cent capacity.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued a notification and laid down the standard operation procedure (SOP) for hotels, lodges, guest houses etc. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had meeting with the hotels owners association on Sunday where he had ensured them permission to restart their business.

According to the notification, hotels, lodges, guest houses etc can operate outside the contaminated zones. "The local corporations and collector can enforce the generic measures to contain the virus spread. Besides, the establishments which are reopening should follow the government guidelines like they should display the preventive measures for the COVID-19 at the prominent portion of the establishment," stated the notification.

It further reads that these establishments should operate with limited capacity. "In these hotels, asymptomatic guests will be only allowed. The guest should compulsorily download the Arogya Setu App in their mobile. The guest will be allowed entry in hotel if they are wearing mask, or face cover. The details of the guest should be submitted at the time of entry at reception like his/her travel and medical history, along with ID and self declaration form which should be also filled by the guest. The guests are encouraged to use minimum housekeeping services," stated in notification.

Even restaurants in the hotel, guest house and lodging premises will be allowed to operate with limited capacity and following social distancing. The restaurant should encourage e-menu services, disposable paper napkin and room service or take instead sit in. The restaurant will be available for only staying guest and not outsiders.

However, gym, swimming pools and children play area in the premises will remain closed. Large gatherings in halls will be discouraged and only 33 per cent capacity of the hall or 15 people should be allowed to assemble at one place.

The cleaning and disinfection process should also be carried out regularly. If a COVID-19 positive person is detectedt, then the hotel and guest house managers should immediately inform the nearest hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra government Maharashtra hotels Maharashtra hotels opening Unlock 2 Maharashtra lockdown relaxation
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp