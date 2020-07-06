Mulayam Yadav's wife Sadhana hospitalised in Lucknow with breathing difficulty

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital on Sunday after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

"She was brought to the hospital at around noon where she complained of difficulty in breathing, and after examination it was found that she was suffering from high blood pressure," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta.

However, her corona report has been found to be negative. Dr Kapoor said that she had come to the hospital a week ago with a similar problem. "Her blood pressure was high at that time, too, and she was advised medication and sent home," he added.

She will be kept under observation for another day or two before being discharged, Kapoor said.