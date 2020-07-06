STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NPP stages protest, demands restoration of 4G internet services in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh led the protest.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The JKNPP on Monday staged a protest here demanding restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed people, especially students, are suffering due to the lack of access to it during the coronavirus crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh led the protest.

The protesters staged gathered near the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar area here and torched an effigy of the BJP government to express their anger.

"The resumption of 2G services on mobile phones has made a mockery of the users. It is exceptionally feeble, slow and does not allow access to all sites," Singh told reporters.

Internet services were snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status to the erstwhile state and divided it into two union territories.

While 2G mobile data services were restored on January 25, 4G services remain suspended in Jammu and Kashmir.

"While the students still continue to suffer in attending online classes necessitated by the pandemic, online services including the procurement of the domicile certificate remain inaccessible in the far flung areas due to the absence of 4G internet services," Singh said.

"Commercial houses, traders, businessmen, professionals and media fraternity have incurred losses worth crores over the past 11 months," he claimed.

Singh threatened to launch an agitation if 4G services are not restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Prolonged internet blockade of this kind is bizarre. Panthers party would be forced to launch a huge stir if full-fledged high speed 4G mobile internet services are not restored at the earliest," he said.

Singh asked why subscribers are being charged regular tariffs by telecom companies when they are not being provided 4G services.

"People have been blatantly duped during the coronavirus pandemic with no one to take cognisance. Should subscribers not get refunds?" he asked.

Questioning the silence of the Jammu-based BJP leaders on the matter, Singh alleged that after assuming power, the "saffron government" resorted to "nasty policy of coercion and oppression".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp